Off-duty Connecticut cop killed while trying to break up bar fight in South Carolina

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. -- Police say a Connecticut police officer has died from injuries he sustained while trying to break up a bar fight in South Carolina. South Windsor Police say 41-year-old Matthew Mainieri was a 20-year veteran of the department. The Hartford Courant reports Mainieri was attempting to break up the fight when he sustained a fatal blow to the head.

Mainieri was off duty at the time and died Sunday from his injuries.

County sheriffs in South Carolina charged 21-year-old Kelton Jess Todd in the assault. He was taken to a local jail. It's unclear whether he's represented by an attorney who could comment.

Police are still investigating and may add further charges.

CBS affiliate WFSB reports that South Windsor Deputy Chief Scott Custer said Sergeant Mainieri was a 20-year employee in the South Windsor Police Force and started his career in policing in 1998.

"Sgt. Mainieri spent his off-duty time with friends riding motorcycles, traveling to Vermont and South Carolina," wrote Chief Custer. "He leaves behind his mother, sister, girlfriend and countless friends."

Over his two-decade career, Mainieri received his department's Medal of Valor, the Chief's Award and multiple certificates of commendation.