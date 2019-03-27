Wild test drive: "Customer" stabs salesman, takes off in SUV, police say

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. -- It was a test drive that took a wild turn: El Dorado County sheriff's deputies say a man who claimed to be interested in buying an SUV tried to steal it instead, pulling out a knife and attacking the salesman during a test drive. Deputies arrested Jonathan Paget and charged him with attempted murder and carjacking, reports CBS Sacramento.

Deputies said the salesman Paget allegedly stabbed managed to escape the vehicle before Paget led them on a high-speed chase that topped 100 miles-per-hour at times.

Paget eventually crashed, landing on a snowbank on the side of Highway 89.

Managers at the Lake Tahoe Jim Bagan Toyota dealership say when Paget came in to look at vehicles, nothing about him seemed unusual.

The salesman was recovering in a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.