South Korean president says Kim Jong Un is committed to summit with Trump

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's president says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remains committed to holding a summit with President Trump and to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The news about Moon came as Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House that there meetings are going on to revive the summit.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Kim at the border on Saturday for the second time in a month to discuss how to keep Kim's summit with Trump on a track. The Kim-Moon meeting followed a whirlwind 24 hours that saw Mr. Trump cancel the highly anticipated June 12 meeting before saying it's potentially back on.

Moon told reporters Sunday that Kim reaffirmed his denuclearization commitment and told Moon he's willing to cooperate to end confrontation for the sake of the successful North Korea-U.S. summit.

Moon says his meeting with Kim was arranged at Kim's request.

After welcoming American Josh Holt back on U.S. soil after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years, Mr. Trump said they are still "looking at June 12th in Singapore." Mr. Trump said negotiations over the potential summit are going "very well."