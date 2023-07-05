South Africa gas leak near Johannesburg leaves 16 dead, including 3 children

More than a dozen killed in South Africa gas leak

At least 16 people, including three children, have died in a toxic gas leak in South Africa, police said Wednesday.

Emergency services said that as many as 24 people were dead. It wasn't immediately clear why there was a discrepancy in the death toll.

The incident happened in an informal settlement in the city of Boksburg on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, the South African Police Services said. Police said two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Christmas Eve last year, at least 34 people were killed and 321 others were injured, when a gas tanker exploded in the area.

Emergency services spokesman William Ntladi said the gas leak had stopped and teams were searching a 100-yard radius around the gas cylinder to check for more casualties.

