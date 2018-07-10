South Africa charter plane crash leaves 1 dead, 20 injured

JOHANNESBURG -- A charter plane crashed in South Africa on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The injuries in Tuesday's crash in the capital of Pretoria range from minor to critical, according to Russel Meiring, a spokesman for paramedic company ER24.

The crash occurred near an airport in the Wonderboom area. Video of the plane's takeoff shows smoke streaming behind it.

Photographs from the scene of the crash show the damaged aircraft in a field. "Martin's Air Charter" is written on the side of the fuselage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

ER24 shared images of the wreckage on Twitter and thanked first responders for their hard work.