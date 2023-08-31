Dozens dead, dozens more hurt in fire in building in South Africa that many homeless people had moved into

Johannesburg — At least 58 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg that had been overtaken by homeless people, emergency services said Thursday.

Spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the predawn hours. He said the death toll was likely to still increase in what he described as effectively "an informal settlement."

Fire fighters at the scene of a deadly blaze in the early morning hours in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 31, 2023. STRINGER / REUTERS

"Over 20 years in the service, I've never come across something like this," Mulaudzi said.

A search and recovery operation was underway and firefighters were moving floor-to-floor through the building, Mulaudzi said. The team had pulled 58 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more might be trapped inside.

At least one child was among the dead, Mulaudzi said.

Local residents gather at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg on August 31, 2023. Scores of people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa's biggest city, emergency services said. AP

Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished, but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building downtown. Strings of sheets and other materials also hung out of some windows. It wasn't clear if people had used those to try and escape the fire or if they were trying to save their possessions.

The cause of the blaze wasn't immediately clear.

Firefighters extiguishing a fire in a building in Johannesburg on August 31, 2023. MICHELE SPATARI / AFP via Getty Images

Mulaudzi said homeless people had moved into the building without any formal lease agreements. He said that made it hard to search the structure.

There might have been as many as 200 people living in the building, witnesses said.