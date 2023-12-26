Sources: Teen tourists stabbed in Grand Central Terminal in apparently random Christmas Day attack

NEW YORK - Two teens are recovering after an apparently random attack in Grand Central Station on Christmas Day.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Day in the dining concourse.

The two teen girls, ages 14 and 16, were eating with their families. They are all tourists from South America.

While they were dining, the suspect attacked the two girls with a knife, sources said.

MTA police were on the scene within 30 seconds of the attack and took the suspect into custody, according to sources.

The suspect is well known to law enforcement, and has a number of recent, prior arrests, sources said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital. Their injuries, fortunately, are not life-threatening.

Steven Hutcherson, 36, faces attempted murder, assault and additional charges.