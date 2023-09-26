Search continues for fugitive husband of Bronx day care owner Search continues for fugitive husband of Bronx day care owner 02:02

NEW YORK -- The husband wanted in the fentanyl-related death of a toddler at a Bronx day care center has been arrested, the Bronx DA's office confirmed.

Felix Herrera-Garcia was arrested Tuesday in Mexico in the Sinaloa state. DEA and Mexican authorities were involved, sources said.

CBS New York

Herrera-Garcia had been on the run from authorities since the suspected drug overdose death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici.

Grei Mendez, who owns the day care, and her husband's cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were arrested days after Dominici died.

On Monday, Renny Antonio Parra Paredes was arrested. He was charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death.

In addition to Dominici's death, three babies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl on Sept. 15 at Divino Nino Day Care.

Federal authorities claim large quantities of narcotics were being stored under floorboards, on playmats and in a closet at the day care on Morris Avenue.

"And they were inspected a week before this happened. It's ridiculous," one neighbor said.

"I don't know how this happened. I don't know why this happened," neighbor Elizabeth Florentino added.

The Drug Enforcement Administration alleges Paredes, nicknamed "El Gallo," or "The Rooster," played an instrumental role in the drug distribution operation.

During a search of Paredes' apartment, investigators claim they found tools and instruments used to prepare and distribute narcotics, including strainers, tape, a grinder, plastic bags and digital scales.