Sophia Grace, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" star, welcomes first baby

Social media influencer Sophia Grace, who rose to fame on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has welcomed her first child.

The 19-year-old posted a black and white photo of her and her baby's hands, writing the date of birth in the caption: Feb. 26, 2023. Grace, whose full name is Sophia Grace Brownlee, first announced her pregnancy in October and later announced her baby was a boy.

She and her cousin, Rosie McClelland, went viral for their YouTube videos when they were kids, and were invited to perform on DeGeneres' show. They gained even wider attention after singing Nicki Minaj's "Superbase" on the talk show, and returned several times.

Eleven years after their initial performance, they returned to sing "Superbase" again during DeGeneres' final season of her long-running show.

Grace still runs a popular YouTube channel, where she shared updates about her pregnancy with her 3.5 million subscribers. She said she would likely not share her baby's face on social media until she feels comfortable, and has not revealed her baby's name yet. But in a comment on Sophia Grace's Instagram post, DeGeneres joked about the baby's moniker: "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!"

In an interview with E News after she announced her pregnancy, Grace said she told her mom about the baby first, but was nervous to tell her dad. So, her mom delivered the news.

"I thought he might be like, 'Maybe you're a bit young,' or something because I am quite young," she said. "It's not really about age. It's just depending on whether you feel ready or not—and I think I definitely feel ready."