"Sonic the Hedgehog" trailer gives first look of Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik

Sonic the Hedgehog is about to get real on the big screen. Paramount Pictures released its first trailer of the forthcoming live-action movie Monday. In it, fans get their first look at Jim Carrey's portrayal of the evil Dr. "Eggman" Robotnik.

The trailer shows Sonic, voiced by "Parks and Recreation" star Ben Schwartz, racing through forests and taking out the entire U.S. energy grid while sprinting along the highway. Dr. Robotnik's appearance is equally speedy, with Carrey making quick work of verbally undressing a drill sergeant after being tapped by the U.S. government to look into the mysterious power surge.

As in Sega's video game franchise, Sonic and Dr. Robotnik are sworn enemies, doing battle along highways and atop skyscrapers in the "Sonic the Hedgehog" trailer. Sonic doesn't have to battle the evil Eggman alone, however. Helping him is a police officer, Tom Wachowski, played by actor James Marsden.

Though this is the first time fans are getting a look at the CGI sonic in action, early stills hit the web last month. The film was directed by noted visual effects artist James Fowler and marks his feature directorial debut.

Considered one of the most anticipated movies of 2019, "Sonic the Hedgehog" hits theaters Nov. 8 in the U.S.