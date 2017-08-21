Temperatures dropped during total solar eclipse

Total solar eclipse viewers likely experienced a sudden drop in temperature during the period of "totality" on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, residents in Douglas, Wyoming, experienced a distinct chill in the air as the temperature dropped 11 degrees.

You may have noticed a chill in the air as the eclipse passed by. Douglas, WY dropped 11 degrees! #SolarEclipse2017 #wywx pic.twitter.com/IOLm0YaETt — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) August 21, 2017

The temperature appeared to drop between 5 and 6 degrees in Blacksburg, Virginia.

We saw roughly a 5 - 6 degree swing in temperatures here at our office in #Blacksburg #VAwx. What did you/your station measure? #Eclipse2017 — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) August 21, 2017

Forecasters say the temperature dropped 2 to 4 degrees in the mountains and deserts near San Diego in the morning hours, even though that area saw only a partial eclipse.

Temperatures dropped 2 to 4 degrees in the mountains and deserts during the 930 to 11 am period of the #Eclipse2017 #cawx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 21, 2017

And in Kansas City, the temperature dropped 4.4 degrees.

The change in temperature during a total eclipse varies based on location and time of year. It is caused by the loss of light from the sun's disk as it is briefly obscured by the moon.

The change in temperature feels similar to the difference between the midday temperature and the temperature just after sunset, except the change is sudden.

During the total solar eclipse, the moon completely covered the the sun for a period of up to two minutes and 43 seconds along a path stretching from Oregon to South Carolina.

It was the first solar eclipse visible from the U.S. since 1979 and the first to cross the entire continent in 99 years.