How to watch the U.S. Women's National Team victory parade in New York City

The World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Team will be celebrated by New York City with a victory parade on Wednesday. The ticker tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes, the site of Olympic team celebrations and other championship parades, will commemorate the team's fourth World Cup title since 1991.

On Sunday, the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win their second consecutive World Cup. Star forward Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament.

The parade is open to the public. According to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's office, at the conclusion of Wednesday's parade, a ceremony celebrating the champions will take place at City Hall. Registration for tickets to that event has been closed.

How to watch the U.S. women's soccer team parade

When: Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. ET

City Hall ceremony: 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: New York City's Canyon of Heroes along Broadway from Battery Park to City Hall

Online stream: CBSN will feature coverage of the parade.

TV channel: Viewers in the New York area can watch coverage on WCBS-TV.

A map made by CBS station WCBS-TV shows the parade route for the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Team in New York City. WCBS-TV

According to amNewYork, the first ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes was held in 1886 to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty from France. Ticker tape is one-inch-long paper material once used by machines that recorded stock quotes during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and people would throw it out of windows at the passing procession.

Members of the 1924 U.S. Olympic team were the first athletes honored with such a parade, and the 2015 U.S. Women's National Team was the last group of athletes honored by the city for their World Cup win.