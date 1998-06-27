Soccer: Old Sport, New Kick

You're about to see how kids are giving soccer a new kick. From CBS News it's

The number one sport in the world is what OTHER countries called football, but WE call 'Soccer.'

In America basketball and baseball are more popular. But kids all over the country are changing that. You guys are just crazy about the sport.

13 million American kids play soccer -- more than any other sport. And now it's catching on with the grownups too.

Fans from around the world are now in France, to root for their countries' teams in soccer's biggest tournament, the World Cup.

Will soccer ever be AMERICA's favorite sport? For a lot of players, that's the goal.

And that's what's "In The News."

