Las Vegas hit with first measurable amount of snow in a decade
Parts of the Southwest that are known for sunny weather experienced a true winter wonderland this week. Las Vegas was hit with its second snowstorm in a week Wednesday, and it's the most snow the city has received in over a decade.
A winter storm in the southwest part of the country hit Las Vegas with a rare half an inch of snow Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, it's a record for this date. Areas around the city received 1 to 3 inches, delighting tourists and confusing residents. The NWS says the snow could continue into Friday, potentially turning into icy rain.
In December 2008, 3.6 inches of snow fell on Las Vegas — the last time the city was able to measure the amount. While Wednesday saw the first measurable amount of snow in Las Vegas since, it wasn't even the first snowstorm this month. The city had small amounts of snow fall on February 10, and this past Sunday and Monday. The single-day record for snowfall in Las Vegas was 7.4 inches on Jan. 31, 1979.
Las Vegas schools remained open Thursday but classes have been canceled for Friday. The storm closed some freeways and delayed dozens of flights at McCarran International Airport, which received a record 0.8 inches. "We don't have snowplows," airport spokeswoman Christine Crews told the AP. She said about 100 flights were canceled because of snow and ice.
Las Vegas residents were shocked by the small amount of snow throughout the week, sharing their surprising photos on social media.