Las Vegas hit with first measurable amount of snow in a decade

Parts of the Southwest that are known for sunny weather experienced a true winter wonderland this week. Las Vegas was hit with its second snowstorm in a week Wednesday, and it's the most snow the city has received in over a decade.

A winter storm in the southwest part of the country hit Las Vegas with a rare half an inch of snow Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, it's a record for this date. Areas around the city received 1 to 3 inches, delighting tourists and confusing residents. The NWS says the snow could continue into Friday, potentially turning into icy rain.

Las Vegas official snowfall for Feb 20th is 0.5 inches. This breaks a daily snowfall record for this date It is also the second latest date (winter season) where a half inch or more of snowfall was recorded. Record latest was 0.6" on Feb 25th, 1987#vegasweather #VegasSnow pic.twitter.com/EAFJLC6vYJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 21, 2019

Heavy snowshower (Complete with a lightning strike) is moving through the SW Vegas valley. Beware of snowcovered and icy roadways! This is a shot from Sunset and Rainbow! #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/zYZ86vUVZt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 21, 2019

In December 2008, 3.6 inches of snow fell on Las Vegas — the last time the city was able to measure the amount. While Wednesday saw the first measurable amount of snow in Las Vegas since, it wasn't even the first snowstorm this month. The city had small amounts of snow fall on February 10, and this past Sunday and Monday. The single-day record for snowfall in Las Vegas was 7.4 inches on Jan. 31, 1979.

Las Vegas schools remained open Thursday but classes have been canceled for Friday. The storm closed some freeways and delayed dozens of flights at McCarran International Airport, which received a record 0.8 inches. "We don't have snowplows," airport spokeswoman Christine Crews told the AP. She said about 100 flights were canceled because of snow and ice.

Las Vegas residents were shocked by the small amount of snow throughout the week, sharing their surprising photos on social media.

SNOW IN LAS VEGAS?????? im in awe 🤩🥰 pic.twitter.com/4eDJefRz5c — hiplani 🔜 EDC LV ✨ (@hiplani) February 18, 2019