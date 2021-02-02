Watch Live: New Jersey governor, officials hold press conference on snow storm

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and other state officials are holding a press conference Tuesday morning to give an update on the snow storm that pummeled the Northeast. Snow is expected to continue to fall lightly throughout the morning, eventually tapering by the afternoon.

Along the Jersey Shore, the storm brought on coastal flooding, leaving roads under water and impossible to pass, CBS New York reports.

How to watch the New Jersey update on the snow storm

What: New Jersey Governor Murphy, Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Jared Maples, and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso hold a winter weather press conference

Date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: New Jersey

Six vaccine mega-sites in New Jersey will remain closed Tuesday due to the winter storm pummeling the Northeast, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday. On Sunday, Murphy had announced the sites would be closed on Monday in anticipation of the storm.

According to Murphy, all scheduled vaccinations should still take place sometime this week. No new vaccinations will be scheduled through the state's vaccination call center "until the storm's impact is assessed," Murphy added.

Meanwhile, another inch or two of snow may fall in the Philadelphia region, but the brunt of it has already fallen, leading to near 2 feet in some parts of the Lehigh Valley and just over 6″ in the city of Philadelphia.

A Winter Storm Warning will continue for Philadelphia and surrounding counties, Berks, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos until 4 p.m., CBS Philly reports.

