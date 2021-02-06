Snow storm to hit Northeast on Super Bowl Sunday

Forecasters are warning of heavy snowfall in the Northeast on Super Bowl Sunday, days after several feet of snow fell on some parts of the region.

"Snow could fall heavy at times from the DC/Baltimore metro areas up the I-95 corridor to southern New England on Sunday, before quickly coming to an end Sunday night," the National Weather Service said on Saturday. "Snowfall totals could range anywhere from a couple inches to as much as 6 inches in the higher elevations of the central Appalachians."

Parts of southern New England could see as much as a foot of snow, according to forecasters.

Some areas along the East Coast are now under Winter Storm Warnings, including Philadelphia and the D.C. and New York areas.

The storm is expected to move quickly, moving into central and southern Delaware, as well as South Jersey and the Shore, as early as 4 a.m. Sunday. The precipitation will continue to spread north and likely overtake all of South Jersey, Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania suburbs around or slightly before sunrise on Sunday, CBS Philly reports.

"Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for portions of CT, northeast NJ, the NYC metro, and Long Island for a quick moving system dropping up to 6-10" of snow across the region," the National Weather Service in New York tweeted Saturday. "Snow is expected to begin around sunrise Sunday and end near sunset."

In the Boston area, it is expected to arrive mid-to-late morning and dump snow through the afternoon. During the height of the storm, snowfall rates will be between 1/2-1 inch per hour, CBS Boston reports. The snow should taper off after sunset. All said and done, it'll be about 8-10 hours of snow to the area before clearing begins for Monday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect in Massachusetts for the Cape and Islands, along with Bristol and Plymouth County.