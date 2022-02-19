Snow squall warning issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts

Snow squall warnings remain in effect after an intense bout of heavy snow and strong winds struck portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Snow squalls are considered by the weather agency to be "one of the most dangerous winter weather phenomena."

The warnings are in effect for portions of eastern Pennsylvania and New York, as well as northern New Jersey and western Massachusetts. The NWS confirmed that snow squalls were reported earlier in the afternoon in all four states. Most of the warnings expire by 3:30 p.m. EST.

Heavy snow is expected to bring whiteout conditions with zero visibility. Wind gusts could top 40 mph in some areas, and travel conditions could range from hazardous to life-threatening, the NWS said.

"Reduce your speed and turn on headlights!" the agency said. "During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions."

What is a snow squall?

According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is "an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds."

Unlike a snowstorm, which can last for many hours or even days, snow squalls occur in quick, intense bursts, the National Weather Service said. A snow squall usually only lasts between 30 and 60 minutes.

The service warned that snow squalls can bring "sudden whiteout conditions" as well as "slick roadways" that can lead to traffic accidents.

"Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists," the service wrote on its website. "Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls."

Victoria Albert contributed reporting.