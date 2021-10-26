Snoop Dogg pays tribute to his mom after her death: "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother"

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died, the rapper announced on Sunday. In the wake of her death, Snoop has posted a series of photos and videos of his mother on social media, saying, "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother."

"Mama thank you for having me," Snoop wrote in another post, a photo of him and his mother. And in another, he wrote: "U taught me how to read and write how to struggle and fight and all the facts of life. Now you finally got ya wings mama."

Snoop's song, "I love my momma," played in one of the posts.

"I hope you bury me instead of the other way around, and I put that on Dogg Pound," Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., says in the song. "I made you cry, you made me smile. I just want to say I love you for life and that's the reason why I'm here now."

At a concert in Boston on Monday, Snoop played the song "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King, telling concert-goers that the song is a dedication to his mother. A neon red heart lit up behind him on the stage as the song played.

Tate, an evangelist, has published several books under the name Beverly Broadus Green. Two of her books, "Real Love" and "Real Love II," detail her journey of being a celebrity mom and what it was like raising four sons as a single mother. She was 70 years old, according to Billboard.

On Monday, Snoop's father, Vernell Varnado, wrote on Instagram, asking fans to "pray for our family." The details of Tate's death have not been released.

In late July, Snoop posted a photo of him and his brothers visiting their mom in a hospital, though they did not specify why she was there.

"She opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting," Snoop captioned the photo. Tate was pictured lying in a hospital bed and photos of her loved ones were pinned to a board next to her bed.