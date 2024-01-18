Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus says she suffered a severe stroke

Snoop Dogg's 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, says she suffered a stroke. Broadus wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday that the stroke was "severe" and she started to "break down crying" when she was told what happened.

"Like, I'm only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this," she wrote in another story.

Broadus is the daughter of Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and his wife, Shante Taylor. She is the CEO of CHOC, a makeup and apparel company.

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the premiere for TBS's "Drop The Mic" and "The Joker's Wild" at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

There are two types of stroke: ischemic stroke, when a blood clot that blocks the flow of blood to an artery in the brain; or a hemorrhagic stroke, caused when a blood vessel in the brain bursts.

If either of these things happen, brain cells can start to die within minutes, because the brain needs oxygen and is use to receiving oxygen-rich blood from arteries.

Someone going through a stroke might feel numbness, confusion, trouble seeing or walking and a headache. The key to preventing damage is act fast – literally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the F.A.S.T. method – which stands for face, arms, speech, time – is the best way to help someone going through a stroke.

Ask the person to smile and see if their face droops. Ask them to raise their arms to see if one drifts downward. Ask them to say a simple phrase to gauge if their speech is slurred. And take timely action – call 911 right away.

How are strokes treated, and what causes them?

Stroke treatment is most effective if the person is diagnosed within the first three hours of having symptoms, the CDC says. Ischemic strokes can be treated with medicine called tPA, which increases chances of recovery. Unfortunately, many patients don't make it to the hospital in time for this treatment.

Surgery and other medications can also be used to treat hemorrhagic stroke.

Having one stroke increases your risk of having another and the chance of having a stroke increases with age. After the age of 55, your risk can start to double every 10 years, according to the CDC. But even younger people can have strokes and one in seven strokes occurs in people 15 to 49. Doctors believe this is because more young people have diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

These conditions, as well as tobacco and alcohol use, eating a diet high in saturated fats and not getting enough physical activity may also contribute to your risk of stroke, as can genetics and family history.

In September, Broadus opened up to People magazine about being diagnosed with lupus, an autoimune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body. Strokes can occur in lupus patients, often occur early in the course of the disease, according to NIH. Younger patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common form of lupus, have an increased risk of stroke.

Broadus, however, did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the stroke or blame her lupus. CBS News has reached out to her for comment and is awaiting response.

Other stroke sufferers

In 2022, model Hailey Bieber revealed she suffered stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital, where doctors found she had experienced a "very small blood clot" to her brain that resulted in a "small lack of oxygen." Bieber, who was 25 at the time, said she recovered completely.

Actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke in 2019 and was rushed to the hospital, where he died five days later. The actor, known for "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale," was just 52. His death was a reminder that strokes can kill people at any age.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum Nene Leakes revealed in 2022 that her 23-year-old son, Brentt Leakes, had survived a stroke and congestive heart failure. In several Instagram stories, the reality star and actress spoke candidly about the incident, saying her son does not drink or do drugs and the doctors were trying to determine the cause.

Each year, more than 795,000 Americans suffer a stroke and about 140,000 of those people will die, according to the CDC. Non-Hispanic Black adults and Pacific Islander adults have the highest rates of death due to stroke.