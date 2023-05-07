Watch CBS News
Sneak peek: Cecilia Vega's first 60 Minutes report

Next Sunday on 60 Minutes: Our new correspondent, Cecilia Vega, heads for the Caribbean island of Dominica, home of a rare population of sperm whales. She dives right in for a close-up look at the whales and the effort to protect them by establishing a marine reserve where harmful activities are banned.

Cecilia Vega: There is a sense of awe that comes with being in there with her…

Enric Sala: Every single time.

Cecilia Vega: Yeah. She was looking right at us… 

I'm Scott Pelley.  We'll be back next week with Cecelia Vega's first story on another edition of 60 Minutes.

