Sneak peek: Cecilia Vega's first 60 Minutes report
Next Sunday on 60 Minutes: Our new correspondent, Cecilia Vega, heads for the Caribbean island of Dominica, home of a rare population of sperm whales. She dives right in for a close-up look at the whales and the effort to protect them by establishing a marine reserve where harmful activities are banned.
Cecilia Vega: There is a sense of awe that comes with being in there with her…
Enric Sala: Every single time.
Cecilia Vega: Yeah. She was looking right at us…
I'm Scott Pelley. We'll be back next week with Cecelia Vega's first story on another edition of 60 Minutes.
