7 shot at Houston "instant house party" formed on Snapchat

Police said seven people were shot after a fight broke out at a house party in east Houston early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at an "instant house party" that formed after it was promoted on Snapchat.

"It was just a random group of people receiving an invite (on the app)," said Detective Sean Ragsdale, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU reports.

Ragsdale said there were between 30-50 people at the party, including teens and adults.

The Houston Police Department said several people got into an argument and multiple people began shooting at each other. Police said three people were shot at the home where teens and adults were attending the party.

According to police, one car leaving the house was followed by another group in a tan van. Police said the group in the van fired into the car and another three people were struck.

As the investigation continued, police learned another person was at the hospital after they were shot in the hand, bringing the total number of people shot to seven, KHOU reports.

All seven victims had non-life-threatening injuries.