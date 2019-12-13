Small plane makes emergency landing on California interstate

A Cessna single-engine plane made an emergency landing on the center divider and far left lane of southbound Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California Thursday night, reports CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV.

Smoke was filling up its cockpit, authorities said.

There were two people on board and they walked away without any injuries, officials said.

Single-engine Cessna sits on center divide of Interstate 5 in Carlsbad, California after making emergency landing on night of December 12, 2109 KFMB-TV

"The pilot in my opinion is very skilled. It takes a lot of courage to land a plane on the freeway," said Carlsbad Division Fire Chief Mike Lopez.

He said the problem might have involved hydraulic fluid.

The plane was traveling from El Monte, in Los Angeles, to Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

The incident will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.