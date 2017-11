SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters say a single-engine plane has landed safely on a highway in Florida, CBS News affiliate WKMG-TV reports.

The plane landed in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 after losing power during rush hour on Friday afternoon.

It was registered out of Boynton Beach, according to FlightAware.com, a website that tracks flight information.

Traffic was subsequently backed up for miles along the highway. No injuries were reported.