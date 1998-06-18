Sky Fire: Resources On The Web

The Web offers many resources for fireworks enthusiasts. Below, CBS.com presents a selection of some of the most useful sites.

If you want to capture the magic of a fireworks display on film, be sure to see the Smithsonian Institute's

Tips On Photographing Fireworks. The Institute's staff photographers offer advice on choosing a shooting location, selecting a film type, and exposure times.

The most important part of any July 4th fireworks display is celebrating safely. The National Council on Fireworks Safety offers safety tips and a state-by-state listing of laws governing fireworks use.

Do you want to do more than just watch the fireworks from the sidelines? Learn how to become a pyrotechnics professional. Take a look at the official home page of the Pyrotechnic Guild International, an organization dedicated to the advancement of safety, skill, and artistry in pyrotechnics.

Can't get enough "sky fire?" See the most comprehensive pyrotechnics list of links on the Net. Maintained by a licensed explosives manufacturer and a Pyrotechnics Guild International member, this site offers everything you might want to know, and then some.

Interested in reading up on fireworks, pyrotechnics, or the Fourth of July? Don't miss Barnes & Noble.

Are you ready to choreograph your own celebration? See out CDnow for all your musical needs.

Written and produced by Joshua Platt and Adam S. Gaynor