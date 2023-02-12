14-year-old British skateboarder Sky Brown wins world title

British teen skateboarder Sky Brown took gold Sunday in the World Park Skateboarding Championships in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The 14-year-old scored 90.83 from her three runs, placing ahead of Japan's Kokona Hiraki and Sakura Yosozumi.

Her win makes Brown Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion. No stranger to breaking records, Brown took bronze in the women's park skateboarding event at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Sky Brown of Great Britain practices prior to the Women's Park Qualifiers during the Skateboarding Street and Park World Championships on Feb. 8, 2023, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Getty Images

At the time, her Olympic bronze medal at age 13 made Brown Great Britain's youngest Olympic medalist ever, and one of three 13-year-olds to win a medal for skateboarding at the Tokyo Games.

Brown, who went professional at age 10, has grown up in the limelight, and has a large following on social media, with over one million followers on Instagram. She also has a YouTube channel with her brother, Ocean, and went viral at 4-years-old when her father, Stu, posted a clip of her skateboarding to Facebook, BBC News reports.

Nike signed her when she turned professional in 2018. She has also appeared in ads with athletes such as gymnast Simone Biles and tennis legend Serena Williams. She won "Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" in 2018, according to BBC News.

Brown, who is ranked third in the world, was the first female to successfully land a frontside 540 at the X Games, the annual extreme sports competition. She was just 11 at the time. The trick involves rotating one and a half times on a skateboard in mid-air.