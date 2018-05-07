Six people shot in Memphis, found inside parked car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police here say two people were killed and another four shot Sunday night, reports CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV. All were found inside a parked car, the station says.
Police confirmed five victims were taken to a hospital. Early reports indicated one died at the scene.
Witnesses told WREG they heard about 13 gunshots and a loud boom that appeared to be from a car accident that followed the shooting.
Police said they didn't know yet what led to the gunfire.
A suspect fled the scene in a gold sedan, police said.