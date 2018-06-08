Singapore prepares for historic Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE -- Both President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to land in Singapore on Sunday. They will instantly make the city the focus of the world's attention for a few days.

Final preparations are underway for their historic summit, which will take place Tuesday at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. Security is expected to get much tighter as the summit approaches, and all of the air space above Singapore will be restricted.

Meanwhile, U.S. diplomats met with their North Korean counterparts at the Demilitarized Zone and they are now in Singapore. What is not known is if they hammered out any sort of agreement that Mr. Trump and Kim will be able to announce at the end of their summit.

Mr. Trump wants Kim to agree to give up all of his nuclear weapons and also agree to an timeline of when that will happen. So far all Kim has agreed to is to sit down and talk.