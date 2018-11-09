The simple habit that could help you lose more weight

Struggling to lose those few extra pounds? New research suggests stepping on the scale every day could be the key to losing more weight.

Sarah Lord is one of the many Americans trying to shed a few pounds.

"I'll weigh myself on Monday morning to start my week and then Saturday to see how I did at the end of the week," she told CBS News.

New research backs up the idea that this habit can help dieters succeed. The study out of the University of Pittsburgh shows people who weigh themselves daily are more likely to lose weight compared to those who don't weigh themselves at all or weigh themselves rarely.

The study of more than 1,000 adults found those who weighed themselves several times a week had more significant weight loss in a year. People who never stepped on a scale, or who did so just once a week, lost no weight. The research was presented in Chicago at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2018.

Why would regular weight checks make a difference?

"It would remind you to eat healthy foods, watch your calories, portion sizes, maybe stay away from those tempting sweets in the office because you know you are going to be getting on the scale the next day," said registered dietitian Martha McKittrick.

However, stepping on the scale everyday may not be for everyone. McKittrick says for certain people, weighing too often could decrease self-esteem and increase anxiety.

"If you find weighing yourself everyday helps you and helps you stay on track, helps you stay focused, then I would recommend you do it," she told CBS News. "But if you find weighing yourself makes you upset or makes you lose motivation, or makes you obsessed with the scale, then I do not recommend you weigh yourself every day."

As for Sarah Lord, she says she finds getting on the scale to be a source of motivation.

"If it goes down, great. If it goes up, you just know you need to be a little bit more strict," she said.