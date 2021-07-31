Simone Biles withdraws from two more Olympic events

Simone Biles has withdrawn from two more Olympic events — vault and uneven bars — USA Gymnastics said Friday night. The organization said Biles' decision was made after consultation with medical staff.

"She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," USA Gymnastics said, adding, "...We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle the situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances."

MyKayla Skinner, who USA Gymnastics says had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will take Biles' place in the vault finals, alongside Jade Carey.

Biles previously withdrew from the team finals, in which gymnasts from every team compete together in four events: vault, balance beam, uneven bars and the floor exercise, and had also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition.