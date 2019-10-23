Simone Biles back flips before throwing first pitch in World Series Game 2

Fans flipped at Game 2 of the World Series over Simone Biles' first pitch. The Olympic champion stunned the crowd Wednesday night by doing a back flip and twist on the mound before throwing the first pitch.

The 22-year-old, a Houston suburb native, came out to the mound at Minute Maid Park wearing an Astros shirt and jeans and waved to the crowd. Biles then executed the back flip and twist.

Simone Biles first pitch The greatest in the world. #TakeItBack Posted by Houston Astros on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

After outfielder Jacob Marisnick caught her pitch, she got his autograph on the ball.

Biles also tweeted a photo of her parents before the game, writing "my parents are the cutest."

my parents are THE cutest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9LUbebFUWM — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 24, 2019

This isn't the first time Biles has thrown out a first pitch in style. In 2016, she threw the first pitch before an Astros-Mariners game and broke out a front flip, according to CBS Sports.

Earlier this month, Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history when she won her 24th medal on the balance beam at the World Gymnastics Championship in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles won five medals — four of them gold — at the 2016 Olympics, and is set to go to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.