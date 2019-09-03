"My heart aches": Simone Biles breaks silence following brother's arrest

U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles said Monday that she's "having a hard time processing" the news of her brother's arrest on triple homicide charges. Police said last week that Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested for a shooting at a house party last New Year's Eve that killed three people and wounded several others.

"My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families," Biles tweeted Monday night. "There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy."

Biles also asked her followers to respect her family's privacy "as we deal with our pain."

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

Last week, police arrested Biles-Thomas at Fort Stewart in Georgia on murder, manslaughter, assault and perjury charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, September 13, at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Police said the shooting occurred just before midnight on December 31, after "an uninvited group" walked into a party at an Airbnb rental in Cleveland and "an altercation ensued." Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene. Devaughn Gibson, 23, died later at a hospital.

Biles-Thomas is the older brother of the 22-year-old Olympic champion. Both siblings were born in Columbus, Ohio, but grew up with different relatives. Simone Biles, a four-time gold medalist, was adopted by her grandparents and raised in Houston, Texas, CBS affiliate WOIO-TV reported.