7 hospitalized after amusement park train derails in Missouri

Seven people were hospitalized in southern Missouri on Wednesday after an amusement park train derailed from its tracks, officials have confirmed. The people transported to nearby hospitals included six guests and one staff member at Silver Dollar City, a theme park in Branson near the Arkansas border.

Few details are known about the circumstances surrounding the accident, although the park said in a statement that the derailment occurred as one of its attractions, the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, was completing its usual route.

"Silver Dollar City confirmed that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track," Silver Dollar City wrote in the statement, which it posted on Facebook and Twitter. "Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities."

"At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders," the statement continued. "Further updates will be provided as information becomes available."

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety confirmed that personnel from its amusement park ride unit responded to the scene after the train derailed, and said an investigation into what caused the accident is underway.

.@MoFireMarshal’s Amusement Ride Safety Unit is responding to Silver Dollar City, where there was a derailment of a train ride tonight with several injuries. They will begin their investigation tonight and be back on site to continue the investigation in the morning. — Div. of Fire Safety (@MoFireMarshal) October 27, 2022

Gary Eldridge, who witnessed the accident, shared a smartphone video of its aftermath with with CBS affiliate KOLR. The footage appeared to show a lengthy portion of the Frisco Line lying on its side, wheels up, next to the train tracks.