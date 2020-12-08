Sidney Powell lawsuit aimed at decertifying Georgia results dismissed

Attorney Sidney Powell's case alleging widespread voter fraud and absentee ballot-related errors in Georgia, aimed at decertifying the results of the state's election, has been dismissed. It's the latest blow to those hoping to challenge the legitimacy of the presidential election.

Federal Judge Timothy Batten in Georgia dismissed Powell's case on Monday, granting the defendants' motion to dismiss the case. Powell lost a similar lawsuit Monday in Michigan. The dismissal comes after Georgia's Republican leaders rejected a call from Mr. Trump to convene a special legislative session to overturn the results of the election.

The campaign issued a statement distancing themselves from Powell not long after she made a variety of far-fetched claims at a press conference with Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis last month.

Efforts to undermine votes and the results of the 2020 election have thus far been ineffective. Meanwhile, the president himself continues to promote the false claim that he won the election, which he did not.

Mr. Trump compared his political record when giving the Medal of Freedom to wrestling champion Dan Gable, who won 170 consecutive matches and lost only one.

"Well in politics, I won two. So, I am 2-0," Mr. Trump said, falsely.

Meanwhile, Giuliani is battling COVID-19. Mr. Trump announced his attorney's diagnosis on Twitter Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.