Shooting suspect in custody after dramatic Baltimore police chase

BALTIMORE – A shooting suspect is in custody after a dramatic chase through the streets of Baltimore Friday. The chase was seen in live video captured by a CBS affiliate WJZ news helicopter.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith tweeted that police were pursuing a suspect in a shooting after an incident in the northwest section of the city near Wabash and Rogers. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Just after 12 p.m. police appeared to pull the driver out of the vehicle and arrest him. The car continued moving until it came to a stop nearby.

Smith tweeted that the driver was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls parkway, about three and a half miles away from where the chase originated.

This is a developing story.