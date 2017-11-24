Shooting, stabbing at Houston mall leaves 2 injured on Black Friday

HOUSTON -- Two people were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting and stabbing incident at a Houston shopping mall, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

The violence broke out around 12:30 p.m. local time at Willowbrook Mall, where thousands of shoppers were searching for Black Friday deals, KHOU reports.

One person was shot and another person was stabbed, according to police. Both the injured were airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Their identities have not been released and their condition was unknown. Houston police detectives are on the scene investigating and haven't released a possible motive.

More information wasn't immediately available.