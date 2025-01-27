Suspect and 2 others dead, 2 police officers wounded in shooting at Elkhart, Indiana, store

3 dead, 2 police officers shot at grocery store in Northern Indiana 3 dead, 2 police officers shot at grocery store in Northern Indiana 00:21

ELKHART, Ind. (CBS) -- Three people are dead — including a suspect — and two police officers were wounded in a shooting at a grocery store in Northern Indiana.

Police were called to Martin's Supermarket on East Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart, Indiana — about 15 miles east of South Bend — at about 5:30 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said in a statement. They found two victims who had been shot and killed inside the store.

The officers then exchanged gunfire with the shooting suspect outside the store. Two officers were wounded and the suspect was shot and killed, the Elkhart Police Department said.

One officer was treated and released from the hospital as of Monday night while the other remained hospitalized in "fair but stable condition," police said.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the gunfire, but investigators said there was no threat to the public.

"In this horrific situation, words cannot express the pain felt in our community when a tragic incident like this happens," Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese said in a statement. "This pain is especially felt by the victim's families, the responding officers, the families of the wounded officers, and all the witnesses to this tragic incident."