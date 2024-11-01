Shooting in mall in Vancouver, Washington leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded

One person is dead and two others wounded after a shooting in the food court of the Vancouver Mall in Vancouver, Wash. Thursday night and the suspect is at large, police say.

CBS Portland, Oregon affiliate KOIN-TV reports that authorities believe the shooter was still "possibly armed."

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. local time and found a person who'd been killed and the two who were wounded. Those two were taken to an area hospital. There was no word on the extent of their wounds.

In posts on X late Thursday night, police said there "is currently no active threat inside the mall and police are making contact with people who were sheltering in place inside the mall. ... Anyone that has been sheltering in place inside the mall can leave through any open exit."

In a statement, police added that there hadn't been any more injuries reported.

"Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Team are reviewing videos from inside the mall in an attempt to identify the suspect," police said.