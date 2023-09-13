Student killed, another arrested in shooting at Louisiana high school

A student is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Louisiana, authorities said.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office told news outlets the shooting happened around 3 p.m. at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg. At least two other people were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The alleged shooter, who is a juvenile and student at the school, was arrested, Sheriff Nat Williams said. Charges will be released at a later time, he said.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities said.

"A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy," St. Helena Parish School Distirct said Tuesday night on Facebook. "The scene is still active and we are working closely with authorities at this time."

"School is canceled until Friday as well as the football game and School Board meeting," the district added. "Grief counselors will be available for all learners upon their return this Friday."

An email and voice message seeking comment were left with St. Helena Parish School District Superintendent Kelli Joseph.