6 shot in crowded Houston parking lot after disturbance in nightclub, police say

Six people were shot, with one person critically injured, after a disturbance inside a Houston nightclub spilled into a crowded parking lot overnight, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at Tabú at about 2:10 a.m., Police Chief Troy Finner said. They found six victims, ranging in age from their late twenties to their early thirties. Five of the victims suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while one man underwent emergency surgery.

"We're just praying that he's going to make it," Finner said.

No one has been taken into custody and police do not yet know if there was one shooter or more than one. Officers will review surveillance camera footage, police said.

Finner said police did not yet know the nature of the disturbance that led to the shooting, but he noted that there have been problems at the nightclub before. He said the shooter would be held accountable and urged people to make "smarter decisions."

"A crowded parking lot, whatever you've got going on, whatever beef you have going on with somebody, it makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot," he said.