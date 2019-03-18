Suspect arrested in deadly Netherlands tram shooting - live updates

A suspect has been arrested in a deadly tram shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht, the city's police chief said. At the end of a news conference Monday evening, police chief Rob van Bree told reporters: "I just heard that the suspect we were hunting has been arrested."

Further details were not immediately available. Three people were killed and five wounded by a gunman on a tram Monday morning in what the mayor said appeared to be a terror attack.

Authorities immediately raised the terror alert for the area to the highest level, and Dutch military police tightened security at airports and key buildings in the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.