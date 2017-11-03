Shooting in Starbucks kills man, wounds another and boy, 12

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and two others, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at a Starbucks, where a man's body could be seen late Thursday through the shop's window.

Police say the 12-year-old and a man were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

CBS Chicago reports the incident began nearby with a drug deal between the gunman and one of the victims, who then ran into the Starbucks. The shooter followed him inside and fired shots, fatally wounding him and hitting another man and the boy.

A witness told the station he heard gunfire and saw a suspect wearing a ski mask fleeing the scene.

The shooting took place in a bustling area on the city's North Side that contains several music venues, including the famed Green Mill Cocktail Lounge and the Aragon Ballroom.