Police were investigating a shooting on a busy highway in San Francisco early Monday morning, CBS San Francisco reported. The California Highway Patrol reports that there were "several victims" in the shooting on Interstate 280 but there was no word on their conditions. All southbound lanes were closed.

#BREAKING: Shooting shuts down all lanes of SB 280 at Alemany in #SanFrancisco. @CHPSanFrancisco says "several victims" reported at this time, no word on conditions of the victims. @JessicaFloresTV heading to the scene. pic.twitter.com/oqZDhxLGxZ — KPIX 5 (@CBSSF) January 15, 2018

The California Highway Patrol reported that the southbound lanes of I-280 would be closed for about two hours.

I-280 Sb at Alemany Ave all lanes currently closed for investigation of freeway shooting. ETO 2 hours. There will be a briefing at 5 AM at the Alemany Farmers Market. — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 15, 2018

No other details were immediately available.