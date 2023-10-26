Shooting on I-190 in Buffalo leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A shooting on Interstate 190 near the Peace Bridge in Buffalo, New York, Thursday morning killed one person and injured two others, officials said.

Multiple shots were fired from one vehicle at another vehicle at about 11:11 a.m., Major Eugene Staniszewski of the New York State Police said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. Both vehicles were traveling south on I-190.

The three people shot were in a Buffalo Sewer Authority vehicle, and all three were employees of the sewer authority. A preliminary investigation indicated the shots were fired from a late model, dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Emergency workers arrived on the scene to provide medical aid, but one of the victims was fatally wounded. The two others were taken to a nearby medical center, one in serious condition and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, Staniszewski said.

Police are working on several leads but have not identified a motive for the shooting, Staniszewski said, adding that no information suggests an ongoing threat to the community.

"This is obviously another heartbreaking day in the city of Buffalo," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference, evoking the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket last year that killed 10 people.

"It is particularly heartbreaking for the employees of the Buffalo Sewer Authority," Brown said. "Three of their coworkers shot while going about their day, working on behalf of the residents of the city of Buffalo."

Brown said he met with about 150 employees of the sewer authority Thursday "to show our concern, our heartbreak, our outrage, for what happened to their coworkers."

Staniszewski asked anyone with any information about the shooting, including dash cam footage, to contact the police.