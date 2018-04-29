2 wounded in shooting at Ballpark Village in St. Louis, Missouri

Two people were shot inside Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, prompting a police investigating Sunday night, CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reports. The shooting occurred around 8:04 p.m. local time.

Ballpark Village is a sports-themed bar and venue, KMOV-TV writes. Deputies told the station that two people were shot and their conditions are unknown. However, sources tell KMOV-TV that one person was shot in the head. Another suffered a wound in the thigh and is listed in stable condition.

UPDATE: @SLMPD says one person shot in the head, unresponsive. The second person shot in the leg. pic.twitter.com/xNFjeud0xa — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 30, 2018

Both victims were rushed to local hospitals.

One witness told KMOV-TV that he heard firework sounds.

A KMOV-TV reporter at the scene posted a picture showing the venue apparently empty:

It is completely empty inside @BPVSTL. Woman tells me it’s on lockdown. #KMOV pic.twitter.com/IHv3ylzDLV — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) April 30, 2018

This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for latest updates.