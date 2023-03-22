Ship in Scotland tips over in dry dock, injuring more than two dozen people

The research vessel Petrel leans against a dry dock in the Edinburgh suburb of Leith, in Scotland, March 22, 2023, after apparently being knocked over by strong winds. Twitter / @Tomafc83

London — At least 25 people were injured Wednesday morning when a ship tipped over in a dry dock on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Scotland. Fifteen people were taken to a local hospital and 10 others were treated for injuries at the scene, according to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Emergency services were called to the Imperial Dock in the suburb of Leith at around 8:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. Eastern) after a research vessel named the Petrel listed 45 degrees to the right in the dock. Photos posted on social media showed the huge ship leaning against the wall of the dry dock.

Local politician Adam McVey said in a tweet that the ship had been "dislodged from its holding in strong winds," calling the incident "terrifying for those on board."

The research vessel Petrel leans against a dry dock in the Edinburgh suburb of Leith, in Scotland, March 22, 2023, after apparently being knocked over by strong winds. Twitter / @Tomafc83

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it sent five ambulances, a helicopter and three trauma teams, along with other resources, to the dock. Firefighters and coastguard teams also helped.

The 250-foot Petrel was previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, whose estate still owns the vessel.

Edinburgh Police said officers remained at the scene after the incident and they asked members of the public to avoid the area.

The Petrel research vessel leans against the side of a dry dock in Leith, Scotland, March 22, 2023, after apparently being knocked over by high winds. Twitter / @Tomafc83

NHS Lothian, the regional wing of Britain's public health service, said it had declared a "major incident" and was "on standby to receive a number of patients" at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said in a tweet that it was "liaising with the emergency services" and couldn't offer any further comment on the incident.