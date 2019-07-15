Search continues for missing California mother who disappeared at campsite

The family of a California woman who disappeared from an Inyo County campsite said they believe she may have been abducted, CBS News Los Angeles reported. The search for Sheryl Powell, 60, of Huntington Beach resumed Monday morning after she went missing in the Bristlecone Pine Forest area on Friday.

Powell's family said she is an experienced camper and hiker. Joe Powell, her husband of 40 years, dropped her off with her 5 pound dog Miley to take him for a walk while he went parked his vehicle. But when he returned a few minutes later, she was gone.

Powell searched for his wife an hour before calling for help. He even called his office back in Huntington Beach.

"He was just flustered and said, 'My wife is missing,'" coworker Jackie Morton said. The couple is known for going camping and hiking frequently. "They're so experienced at this, so it's mind boggling," Morton said.

An undated photo of Sheryl Powell, who has been missing since July 12, 2019. Inyo County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office announced Monday on Facebook that searchers located a dog matching the description of Powell's dog 2.5 miles from her last location. The dog is a small, black and white, and 5 pounds with a red leash.

Because Powell is so experienced as a camper and hiker, her children fear the worst – that she was abducted.

"Every day gets harder and harder. I go through periods where I almost lose hope and I break down into tears and I can't get my mind off all these potentially horrible things that could be happening," Farrah Powell told CBS Los Angeles.

Investigators continue to handle Powell's disappearance as a missing person case. Dogs and a helicopter searched for hours Sunday but found nothing. Farrah Powell said Monday's search effort will involve more personnel from other counties.

"The possibility of her getting lost or just being out there seems more unlikely to us than an abduction," Farrah Powell said.

Authorities say Joe Powell has been ruled out a suspect in his wife's disappearance, and Farrah Powell says she's grateful for it. But she and her brother are pushing the sheriff's department to open a criminal investigation and have established a GoFundMe to hire a private investigator.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call the Inyo County Sheriff's Office at (760) 878-0383.