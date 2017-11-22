Sheriff admits to sending sexually explicit photo in uniform

PORTLAND, Maine -- The president of the Maine Sheriff's Association has been ousted after a sexually explicit photograph of the sheriff in his office while in uniform surfaced.

CBS affiliate WGME reports Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant confirmed the explicit photo was him Tuesday after the station obtained the photo and questioned him. Gallant says he sent the photo to a woman he didn't want to identify.

The Maine Sheriff's Association said in a statement they don't condone Gallant's "inappropriate actions." According to the association, Vice President Sheriff Kevin Joyce will serve as acting president.

Gallant was elected Oxford County Sheriff in 2006 and is in his third term. He had served as president of the sheriff's association since January.

Gallant denied the station's request for an on-camera interview but released a statement saying he should not remain in a leadership position with the association.

"I bring discredit to myself, to my uniform, my badge and the Maine Sheriff's Association," Gallant said in the statement. "The appropriate thing for me to do is not remain in a leadership position with the Association and to step down."