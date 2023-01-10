"S.W.A.T." star Shemar Moore announces he will be a first-time dad at 52

Actor Shemar Moore, known for starring roles on CBS' "Criminal Minds" and "S.W.A.T," announced he will be having his first child at age 52.

Moore made the announcement to his followers on Monday in a video on Instagram. In the video, the actor said he had "butterflies" as he was about to find out the sex of the child. [Note: Moore's video contains language some may find offensive.]

"Mama's smiling from Heaven…Miracles happen…Here comes the BEST part of my life," Moore wrote.

With loved ones in attendance, Moore and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, found out they would be having a girl after a helicopter released a trail of pink smoke.

Moore also shared that the child's due date is Feb. 8, which will also mark the three-year anniversary of when his mother, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore, died, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In an interview with Jennifer Hudson expected to air in full later this month, Moore shared that he had worried his opportunity to be a father had passed him by.

"God had my back, and things lined up," Moore said. "My life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

