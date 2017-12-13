Man intervenes in couple's argument, is thrown 45 feet from bridge

DERBY, Conn. -- Connecticut police say a man threw another man 45 feet off a bridge because he intervened in an argument between the suspect and his girlfriend.

Shelton police charged Gregory Rottjer with attempted murder in connection with the Thanksgiving morning encounter that left the victim seriously injured. He faces arraignment Tuesday.

Rottjer's friend Matthew Dorso was charged with assault while Rottjer's girlfriend, Jennifer Hannum, was charged with lying to police.

Police say Rottjer and Hannum were arguing as they walked across the bridge over the Housatonic River between Derby and Shelton. The victim and his brother asked Hannum if she was OK, which prompted Rottjer and Dorso to start a fight that ended with the victim in the icy water.

CBS affiliate WSFB-TV reports the victim told police that he told Rottjer to "chill out." But, police said cell phone video shows Rottjer go after the victim who was backing up with his hands in the air.

Rottjer was being held on a $250,000 bond, the station reported. Dorso was charged with third-degree assault and released on a promise to appear in court. Hannum was charged with interfering with an officer and released on a $1,000 bond.

It was unclear if the suspects had lawyers.