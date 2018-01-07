Man arrested for threatening San Antonio movie theaters: police

SAN ANTONIO -- Police say a man accused of threatening to shoot up San Antonio area movie theaters on social media has been arrested, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports.

Shawn Taylor Lemoine, 35, was arrested Sunday at the 3900 block of Fredericksburg and taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant, the San Antonio Police Department said, adding that the threat is currently under investigation.

Authorities received information from the West Monroe Police Department regarding the threat posted to Facebook. Police said the post displayed Lemoine with an assault rifle and a caption that read: "Theater's coming soon!"

Police said Lemoine did not list a direct threat to a specific movie theater in the area but said he was living in San Antonio. The department warned officers in the area to be vigilant around movie theaters.